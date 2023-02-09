Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,665,000.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

GLL opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

