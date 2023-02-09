SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,782.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,243 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

