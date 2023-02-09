Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,799.50

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,799.50 ($21.63) and last traded at GBX 1,791.50 ($21.54), with a volume of 32030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771 ($21.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($20.80) to GBX 1,860 ($22.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,845 ($22.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 59,033.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,653.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.11) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,110.83).

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.