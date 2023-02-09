Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,141,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 117.4% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 135,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 122.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 259.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAH opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.87. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

