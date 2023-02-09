Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

