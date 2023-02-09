SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 242.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Mangham Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 502.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

