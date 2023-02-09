Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 52,753 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,355.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,753 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

