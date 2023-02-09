Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Stellantis by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Stellantis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,836,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,690,000 after purchasing an additional 200,317 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its position in Stellantis by 13.5% during the second quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 16,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 21.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,776 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STLA opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $19.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.58) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

