Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 63,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,462.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,694,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,788,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964,785 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

