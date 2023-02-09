Steven L. Wentzel Sells 4,680 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,680 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

