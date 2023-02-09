Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,679,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

