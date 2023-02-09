Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Sylvamo by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Sylvamo by 125.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SLVM opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.23. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 142.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLVM. Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

