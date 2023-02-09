Tally C. Liu Sells 5,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.0 %

SMCI stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

