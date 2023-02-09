Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,084 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $87.66 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

