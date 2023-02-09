Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 23,249 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

NYSE:ARI opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Articles

