Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 24,495 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth about $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 153.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 88.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

CFFN opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

