Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,840 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Driven Brands were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DRVN opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -204.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
