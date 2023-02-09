Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,034 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $135,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENTA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

