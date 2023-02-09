Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,005 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $111,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

