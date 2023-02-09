Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 7,284 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

