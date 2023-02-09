Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of One Liberty Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 133.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OLP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

One Liberty Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $186,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $506.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.26%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Articles

