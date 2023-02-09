Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERV. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

VERV stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VERV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

