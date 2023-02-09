Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Freshpet by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000.

Freshpet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.04. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

