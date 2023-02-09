Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,924 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $18,716,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $16,347,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 648,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

