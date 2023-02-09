Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,325 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $395,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $68,370.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $465,394. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEVI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.