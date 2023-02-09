Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,097 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $542,409.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,999,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,999,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $542,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,999,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,278,661 shares of company stock worth $26,337,009. Company insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

