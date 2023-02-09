Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 10,097 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1,168.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 98.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $480,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $1,262,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHCO stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,999,998 shares in the company, valued at $321,999,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $542,409.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,999,998 shares in the company, valued at $321,999,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,278,661 shares of company stock worth $26,337,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

