Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,084 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

BancFirst Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

BancFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

