Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,327 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

