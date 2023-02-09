Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,327 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

