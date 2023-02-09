Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 284 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

NYSE FOUR opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

