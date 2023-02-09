Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,840 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Driven Brands were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -204.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

