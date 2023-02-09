Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,240 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

SKT stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

