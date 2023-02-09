Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 16,276 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.9% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $751.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $341.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.64 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.