Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 9,675 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

