Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the software’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,453 over the last ninety days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

