Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.