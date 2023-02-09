Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 36.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,492 shares of company stock worth $2,715,019 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

OSH opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.32. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.47.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

