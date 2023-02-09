Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $62.46 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $156.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

