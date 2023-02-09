Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Vision were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in National Vision by 112.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EYE opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

