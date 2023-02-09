Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at 1Life Healthcare

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $41,628.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $41,628.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $66,147.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $349,563.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $285,489 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.