Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 973,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $99.14.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

