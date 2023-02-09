Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CONMED were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CONMED by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CONMED Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -28.17%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

