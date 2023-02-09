Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

