Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AtriCure were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.26.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

