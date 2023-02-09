Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $333,000 Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cactus were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cactus by 492.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,047,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cactus by 336.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHD opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

