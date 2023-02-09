Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $333,000 Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

SKT opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

