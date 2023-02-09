Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

IBTX opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

