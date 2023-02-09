Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $339,000 Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EnerSys by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in EnerSys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.16. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Profile



EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

