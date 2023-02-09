Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $339,000 Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Terex were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Terex by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

